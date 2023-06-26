Irish flag being ‘weaponised’, Taoiseach tells security forum

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Irish national flag is being “weaponised by a small minority”.

Speaking during a major security conference in Dublin, Mr Varadkar said the tricolour is a symbol of peace and reconciliation.

“It has represented the ideals of our nation for 175 years,” he said.

“During the worst days of the Troubles, some in this country become uncomfortable with the tricolour because of the way it was being used by a small, violent and undemocratic minority who claimed it as their banner.

The tricolour flies above the GPO on O’Connell Street during a 1916 commemoration event (PA)

“However, they failed to defile it and it remained our own.”

He added: “In recent years, others have tried to use our flag especially on social media and at protests.

“The tricolour, once again, being weaponised by a small minority.”

He said the flag was being used as a form of identification and method to exclude others.

“Our flag, like our foreign policy, does not belong to any one section of Irish society,” Mr Varadkar said.

Not being a Nato member makes it harder to defend ourselves in the unlikely event of an attack

“It belongs to all of us. It carries our values and aspirations, our hopes and dreams, it represents the very best of us as a nation.

“Our flag deserves better.”

The final two days of the Government’s Consultative Forum on International Security Policy are being held at Dublin Castle on Monday and Tuesday.

In his address, Mr Varadkar said the conference was not about Nato membership or changing military neutrality and there was no “perceived outcome”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the conference was not about changing policy on Nato or neutrality (Niall Carson/PA)

However, he added: “Not being a Nato member makes it harder to defend ourselves in the unlikely event of an attack – and that is just a fact.

“Whether it makes us more or less vulnerable to an attack is of course debatable.”

He said Ireland’s geography and island-nation status makes the country “more vulnerable” in some respects.

The Taoiseach said not being a Nato member has helped Ireland in diplomatic relations with countries in the global south and in the successful bid to join the UN Security Council in 2020.

A man interrupts Leo Varadkar during his speech at the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Varadkar’s address was briefly delayed due to interruptions from two men in the audience.

One man called for a referendum on Irish neutrality while another accused the Government of driving Ireland towards Nato.

“We need to stand up for Irish democracy, Irish sovereignty and Irish neutrality,” he said.

Mr Varadkar dismissed some of the interruptions as “untrue” and conspiracy theories.

Protesters outside Dublin Castle during the third day of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy (PA/Niall Carson)

Anti-war protesters also staged a demonstration outside the event.

Gathering in the city centre, they held signs criticising Nato and banners calling for neutrality to be enshrined in the Irish constitution.

Some activists made speeches on Dame Street before moving towards Dublin Castle.

The schedule for Monday’s proceedings includes an examination of Ireland’s engagement with Nato through the partnership for peace and discussions on the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy.

Protesters outside Dublin Castle ahead of the third day of the security forum (Niall Carson/PA)

The first two days of the security forum in Cork and Galway were beset by protests and interruptions during key addresses.

Gardai removed several anti-Nato protesters during Tanaiste Micheal Martin’s opening address in Cork on Thursday.