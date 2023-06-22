'Irish Examiner' journalists awarded merit certificates at Justice Media Awards

Two journalists from the Irish Examiner received merit certificates at Law Society of Ireland's 2023 Justice Media Awards on Thursday afternoon.

Sean Murray received a merit certificate for his court reporting work on the Regency Murder Trial in which Gerard ‘The Monk’ Hutch was found not guilty of the murder of Kinahan gang member David Byrne.

The judges said Mr Murray's reports "provided an interesting angle to the Hutch trial at the Special Criminal Court".

They called the articles "very readable reporting."

Irish Examiner columnist Clodagh Finn also received a merit certificate for her special report titled: The State destroyed a woman’s family; her son pieced it back together again.

For the piece, Ms Finn spoke with a prominent academic who overcame secrecy, bureaucracy, falsified documents, and 'bare-faced lies' to discover his ‘lost’ aunts and uncles, in Ireland and abroad.

The judges said the report was "a beautifully written and well-researched piece about an attempt to find family members 'lost' within the context of one of the State’s most challenging historical issues."

Ellen O’Regan of the Echo was also awarded a merit certificate for her piece titled: Disability activist Evelyne Cynk hoping to move to Ireland after accepting place on UCC course.

The judges called the work a "thoughtful special report which provided a first-hand look into the rights of disabled people" and a piece of "impressive and important journalism."

Overall, a record-breaking 340 entries were received for this year's awards, with prizes recognising writing on access to justice, public interest investigative journalism, and climate justice.

President of the Law Society of Ireland, Maura Derivan, said, “The Law Society is inspired and encouraged to see such a strong standard in Irish legal journalism. The talent and skill among Irish journalists are strong and thriving from seasoned national reporters, local journalists to podcasters, broadcasters, and newcomers.

“Journalism that promotes a greater public understanding of the law and our people’s rights, access to justice, legal literacy and the legal system is of immense value to society."