Taylor Swift announces two concerts for Ireland as part of European tour 

US pop star Taylor Swift will return to Ireland for a pair of dates at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, 2024, as announced by promoters MCD on Tuesday evening.
A generational hitmaker, and the subject of an adoring global fandom, Swift is currently on an extended US excursion of live concerts, entitled The Eras, taking in a decade-plus long songbook.
The singer announced the upcoming 2024 UK and European leg of the tour, with a post on social media.
EXCUSE ME HI I HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY 🙋♀️ I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates! Visit https://t.co/EYBevxhQzH for more information on your registrations, pre-sales and on-sales!! pic.twitter.com/G8zx8QUUAV— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 20, 2023
“Excuse me. Hi, I have something to say. I can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year at these new international dates!”
The retrospective touring and activity follows an ongoing series of album releases that has seen the singer re-record and re-arrange her discography, following protracted struggles with former management over the ownership of many of her original recordings.
Tickets for the Irish concerts go on sale on Thursday July 13, at 10am via Ticketmaster - dedicated Swifties can pre-register for the first chance to grab their seats here.