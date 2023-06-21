Heavy showers and thunderstorms expected today as unsettled weather to continue

The main Killarney to Muckross / Kenmare road was flooded on Tuesday afternoon resulting in traffic navigating carefully following the heavy thunder showers. The unusual weather of heavy rain, loud thunder and lighting, played havoc with drivetime traffic. Picture: Don MacMonagle

Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 09:53
Imasha Costa

Heavy showers and possible thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday as Ireland continues to see unsettled weather which Met Éireann says is set to carry into the early days of next week.

It comes after several days of unsettled weather, which caused flooding in parts of Kerry and Dublin.

Wednesday morning started off dry with sunny spells and a few showers in the west and north. 

Met Éireann say the showers will spread elsewhere later that afternoon before "becoming confined to Leinster, Munster and east Ulster where some will be heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms."

Highest temperatures of 18C to 22C are expected in mostly light, westerly breezes.

It should clear up later that night, and stay dry with clear spells and a few isolated showers. The national forecaster say some mist and fog patches will also develop. 

Thursday should be mainly dry with sunny spells though some "well-scattered showers will develop through the day." Temperatures are expected to go as high as 23C with light breezes. 

However, rain will develop later that night in the west before spreading eastwards to all areas overnight. Lowest temperatures of 13C are expected. 

Friday will be mostly cloudy with spells of rain through the day that could turn possibly heavy at times. 

"Some brighter intervals will develop also. Highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees with mostly moderate southerly winds," Met Éireann said. 

Friday night will be very mild with further spells of rain and temperatures of 15C to 17C. 

Looking into the weekend, Saturday will be warn with spells of rain or showers, heavy at times with high temperatures of 20C to 25C. While Sunday will be cooler, and much fresher with sunshine and showers. Highest 15C to 19C. 

Met Éireann say next week will "continue unsettled with rain or showers at times."

Torrential Rain in Kerry

Torrential downpours on Tuesday afternoon saw significant flooding in Kerry as up to 27mm of rain fell on Killarney in just 30 minutes following a status orange thunderstorm and rain warning that was in place for the entire country. 

Flooding was also reported in Listowel shortly before 4pm, with Church Street, Clieveragh and the Ballybunion Road among the hardest-hit areas. Images on social media showed storm drains and gutters with floodwaters entering business premises and houses. The flooding on the roads have since receded and is clear now. However, traffic barriers were in place overnnight on the Clieveragh road. 

Funnel clouds were also spotted in various parts of the country this week including Dublin and Meath. 

'Manholes were blown out of the ground': Tralee deluge thought to be once in 250-year event

