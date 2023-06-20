Tara Mines to consider proposals on lessening impact of shutdown

Tara Mines chiefs are to consider proposals to lessen the impact of the recent shutdown, according to a statement issued today.

Before talks with unions started on Monday, Siptu Divisional Coordinator Adrian Kane said the company had agreed to explore alternatives to care and maintenance and a total layoff of workers, most of whom are represented by Siptu, while other unions Unite and Connect also represent workers.

The union has previously said the company has handled the whole thing “very badly” and that it was “not what would have been expected of them”.

This was, the union has said, because workers have had a “good working relationship” with Tara Mines management over the decades.

In a statement this afternoon, Boliden said: “We had further meetings with representatives from all trade unions today, at which further proposals were presented to us.

“We thank the representatives for the proposals and the constructive approach they have taken.

“We will now review the proposals and provide a full and considered response to the trade unions at the earliest opportunity.”

They added: “The scale of the losses currently being experienced by the operation in Navan is unsustainable, and requires urgent action to stem the large cash outflow.

“The decision to enter care and maintenance temporarily was taken to safeguard the long-term future of the mine.”

Previously, the company has said its business is “cash flow negative”.

Boliden also stated that it is working actively to extend the life of the mine "in parallel with ensuring its competitiveness".

More than 600 workers have been impacted after the largest zinc mine in Europe - the Tara Mine in Co Meath - temporarily suspended operations, temporarily stopping production and exploration. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

While rumours of closure emerged in the week up to Tuesday’s shock announcement, several contractors were told in and around May 31 that they would be let go.

As things stand at the moment, around 650 workers have been temporarily laid off by Tara Mines, which opened in 1977 and which produces more than 2 million tonnes per year.

Those jobs are on top of around 200 private contractors who are also understood to have been let go.

According to the Boliden Summary Report of Tara Mines Resources and Reserves 2021, mineral reserves at the mines represented “an equivalent amount for seven years of full production”.

Inflation coupled with energy costs, which are understood to include a €3 million-a-week electricity bill, is understood to be behind the decision to temporarily shut the plant down.

Mr Kane said: “We remain available for further engagement.

“The company are reflecting on their position in light of what we have tabled.

“We will re-engage as soon as is appropriate.

“There isn’t anything we would say further as we are in a process and we don’t want to say anything could jeopardise that.”

He added that talks will resume either this week or early next week.