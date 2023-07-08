Support packages agreed for 650 laid-off employees from Tara Mines

Support packages for some 650 laid-off employees at Tara Mines have been agreed to following late-night Workplace Relations Commission discussions.

Boliden Tara Mines has confirmed agreement on a number of measures, including the support packages for employees during the period of care and maintenance, the care and maintenance plan and a review process.

The Swedish company announced last month that production and exploration at Europe’s largest zinc mine in Navan would stop temporarily.

The mine would be put under “care and maintenance” within one month, leading to the loss of 650 jobs in the mine.

The company cited “unsustainable cash outflow” as the reason for the temporary closure, saying that a temporary halt to operations was necessary “to safeguard the long-term future of the mine.”

Spiralling energy costs and a drop in zinc prices were among the reasons for suspending operations, according to Boliden, the owner of Tara Mines in Navan, Co Meath.

The operations will enter care and maintenance on July 14, Boliden has now confirmed.

“The decision has been taken to safeguard the long-term future of the mine and the management team will remain in dialogue with employees and stakeholders throughout this period,” a statement from the company said.

The agreement followed discussions with the group of unions under the auspices of the Workplace Relations Commission.