Vigils organised to remember Chloe Mitchell

Vigils organised to remember Chloe Mitchell

Vigils are expected to take place in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday in tribute to Chloe Mitchell (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 14:07
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Vigils are expected to take place in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday in tribute to Chloe Mitchell.

A huge search operation was launched after the 21-year-old, from Co Antrim, went missing on June 3.

The search was called off after suspected human remains were discovered in Ballymena.

One man has appeared in court charged with Ms Mitchell’s murder, while a second was charged with assisting an offender.

Vigils are expected to take place on Wednesday to remember Chloe Mitchell (Family handout/PA)

A vigil in Belfast has been organised at City Hall at 5.30pm on Wednesday.

Brendan McNally, whose sister Natalie died in an attack in Lurgan, Co Armagh, in December, said on Twitter that he hopes people will attend.

“I am urging a strong show out at Belfast City Hall on Wednesday 5.30 PM, as a vigil for the life of Chloe Mitchell,” he wrote.

Charity Turning Point NI is organising a vigil in Ms Mitchell’s home town of Ballymena for later on Wednesday.

Members of the community are invited to gather at 7.30pm in King George’s Park in Harryville.

The charity said the vigil has been organised with the permission of the Mitchell family.

Read More

Two men charged over murder and disappearance of Chloe Mitchell

More in this section

Renewed appeal for 13-year-old girl missing for five days Renewed appeal for 13-year-old girl missing for five days
Hugh Callaghan funeral Member of Birmingham Six ‘sings at his own funeral’
'Extreme caution' urged as harmful caterpillars discovered in Dublin 'Extreme caution' urged as harmful caterpillars discovered in Dublin
MissingPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Zoe Ncube a Leaving Cert student enjoys a break between exams at Presentation Secondary School Tralee Co Kerry. Picture: Domnick Walsh</p>

Could you tackle a 'manageable' Leaving Cert Irish paper 2, or even a JC graphics exam about Lego?

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd