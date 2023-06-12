'Extreme caution' urged as harmful caterpillars discovered in Dublin

Several trees in Dublin have been destroyed following the discovery of “harmful” invasive caterpillars which pose health risks to humans and animals.

Oak Processionary Moth (OPM) nests were found on four Oak trees in a Dublin housing estate and were subsequently destroyed due to their invasive risk, according to the Department of Agriculture which has urged “extreme caution” on any potential sightings.

The larvae of the moth pose a risk to human and animal health, as the body of the caterpillar has numerous irritating hairs which can cause allergic reactions.

Reactions from contact with the hairs can result in skin rashes, conjunctivitis, and respiratory problems such as pharyngitis and asthma.

The caterpillars also weaken trees by feeding on leaves and can cause severe defoliation, opening the trees to secondary infections from other pests and diseases.

The first larval colony in England was reported in 2006 and despite eradication efforts by government agencies the species has become widely established in South East England.

The most likely entry route for the species into Ireland is on imports of oak plants for planting from areas where the pest is present.

In 2020 a colony of OPM larvae was found on a recently imported planted oak tree in a south Dublin public park, with the Department of Agriculture taking “swift eradication measures” which prevented the spread and establishment of the colony.

A department spokesperson said early measures are necessary to prevent the establishment of any introductions of the pest as Oak trees are present throughout Ireland.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have commenced an investigation into this infestation.

Surveying for this pest around the infected site has commenced and an intensive survey campaign using trapping methods and visual examinations of oak trees will continue over the coming weeks and months.

The caterpillars of the moth are mainly associated with feeding on the foliage of Oak tree species however, they have been observed feeding on other tree species such as Birch, Hawthorn, and Hazel when there are limited oak trees available.

The Department is urging that any suspected sightings be treated with extreme caution and to not approach or touch the nest while urging those who think they have been seriously affected to seek medical advice.

The caterpillars also pose a risk to pets and livestock, with owners urged to see a vet if an animal has been seriously affected.

Suspected sightings should be notified to the department by emailing: plantandpests@agriculture.gov.ie; or by telephone: 01-5058885.