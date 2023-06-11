'I am happy I've got somewhere to go, I was afraid of the protesters,' says asylum seeker

A Ukrainian asylum seeker who spent two months living outside the offices of the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) in Dublin has finally been moved to a sheltered unit.

Mykola Shvets, 33, was initially living in a tent in Phoenix Park after arriving in Ireland before moving onto the streets outside the State office for processing asylum applications in south Dublin.

He was one of a number of people who pitched tents on Mount St as the Government struggled to meet its obligations to find accommodation for asylum seekers and refugees.

The area in the south inner city made headlines last month after a fire was lit near the tents of asylum seekers on Sandwith St, just yards from where Mr Shvets was living rough.

Tents and other items belonging to the refugees were burned in the fire and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar condemned the incident, which was filmed and shared on social media.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Shvets said he has since been moved to a centre for asylum seekers, finally taking him off the streets.

“I am happy I have got somewhere to go," said Mr Shvets. "I didn’t understand what was happening, the people came and shouted at us, ‘go, go, go’. It was making us afraid.

“I did not understand but I felt frightened. I have moved now to a centre, and I feel happiness. I want to come and work in Ireland. I went to Ukraine to fight when the war came but I have head injuries and was not accepted.

"I hope I can stay and work now here and then we see what happens. I like Ireland but I was afraid of the protesters”.

A number of people seeking international protection are still camping outside the IPAS offices as the Government fails to find accommodation for them.

Latest figures

The latest figures from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth show Ireland is providing accommodation to more than 86,375 refugees and asylum seekers.

The numbers are made up of more than 65,465 displaced Ukrainians and 20,910 international protection applicants.

Since June 2, there were 74 international protection applicants (IPAs) that the department has been unable to offer accommodation.

A total of 1,301 people who were previously unaccommodated in January have subsequently been offered accommodation.

“As soon as bed spaces become available, unaccommodated individuals are contacted and accommodated in chronological order," said a department spokesperson.

“There are certain exceptions made for applicants who are particularly vulnerable. All families and children have been accommodated to date.

“The department is continuing to work intensively to source further accommodation and to follow up with those IPAs awaiting an offer of accommodation.

“The department deplores any violence or intimidation towards any vulnerable person by any person and any such matters should be reported to An Garda Síochána.”