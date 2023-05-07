Asylum seekers with nowhere to live pitch tents in protest

A number of people seeking international protection in Ireland have pitched tents in Dublin because they have nowhere to go.

Around 14 tents have been pitched along Mount Street in the south inner city, outside the offices of the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS).

It comes as the latest figures show there are 582 international protection applicants to whom the Department of Integration has been unable to offer accommodation.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, a Ukrainian man, who is one of the people living in the tents, said: “I am homeless since March.”

Mykola Shvets, who is 33 and from the city of Kherson, said: “I gave my documents, and they took my passport and told me to wait six months to live somewhere.

"They did not give me housing. I just thought I have to wait to see if I can find somewhere to live. For now, I am in the tent.”

Mr Shvets said he was sleeping rough in Phoenix Park until last week when he learned that others were living in tents on Mount Street and decided to move there.

"It was not safe in the park," he said.

I want to find a job and work, but they have my documents, this is the situation.

“I am coming from the war, I go to fight, but I have an injury, so they would not let me fight.

“When the war started, I was in Poland, and I went to Ukraine to fight but they said no.

"I came here and I gave all my documents, and I am just waiting now to live and work in Ireland.”

Around 70,000 Ukrainians have fled to Ireland since the Russian invasion began last year, while more than 20,000 have arrived here from other countries to seek international protection.

Due to the housing crisis, the Government is struggling to provide shelter for the refugees.

In a statement, the Department of Integration told the Irish Examiner: “We currently have six Ukrainian international protection applicants unaccommodated. All are single males, four arrived in March, and two in April.

“These individuals applied for international protection. The department does not comment on individual cases.

"For a number of months, the department has been experiencing a severe shortage of accommodation.

"It is challenging to source accommodation for IP applicants, particularly single males."