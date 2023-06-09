Capacity 'risk' as refugee arrival rate may increase

The Government believes there’s a “risk” that the number of refugees arriving in Ireland will increase again over the summer months.

Hotel capacity is limited, with the State finalising contracts to secure an extra 1,500 beds. Some 6,418 beds have been procured so far this year to shelter refugees.

The Irish Examiner understands that ministers have also been warned that continued co-operation with An Garda Síochána is required to ensure protests do not prevent centres from opening.

Cabinet also agreed to give the EU €1.5m instead of taking in a further 350 refugees as part of a European solidarity agreement.

The move has been described as “embarrassing” by Labour leader Ivana Bacik, who said the State was “essentially, paying its way out of the obligation to take in asylum seekers".

A Government spokesperson said the State intends to continue with pledged relocations once reception capacity allows. Tánaiste Micheál Martin said Ireland has to take care of Ukrainians/url] and international protection (IP) applicants first before facilitating relocations.

Emergency shelter

It comes as around 176 international protection (IP) applicants are to be given emergency shelter in tented accommodation at the former Central Mental Hospital site in Dundrum, Dublin, in the coming weeks.

The site, which is owned by the Office of Public Works, is in the process of being transferred to the Land Development Agency, which has planning permission for 852 homes.

The Government now plans to erect tents, similar to what was used at Gormanstown army camp in Co Meath last year, on the site until at least September. A pre-existing building on the site will be used for showers, toilets, and a dining area. Sources were adamant it would not delay or put a halt to the planned housing development by the LDA.

Tents to accomodate Ukranian refugees at Gormanstown Army Camp in Co Meath last year. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman informed the Cabinet committee on Ukraine yesterday that the number of refugees who have not been offered State accommodation on their arrival here has now fallen to 61, the lowest level since early February.

However, ministers were warned that while the accommodation situation for refugees has improved in the past month, the outlook remains “uncertain” because of the “risk” that arrival numbers will increase over the summer months if trends follow the arrivals pattern of last year.

Almost 10,000 asylum seekers arrived in Ireland from countries other than Ukraine in the first nine months of 2022 with a peak recorded in June with 1,605 applications.

A weekly average of 1,400 people fleeing war in Ukraine were arriving in Ireland at around the same time last year.

Currently, around 500 Ukrainians and 150 asylum seekers are arriving here every week but now the Government expects this may rise.

Unaccompanied children

There has also been a “dramatic increase” in the number of unaccompanied refugee minors being cared for by Tusla.

It is understood that 184 refugees, of which 72 are Ukrainian children, are being cared for by foster families or at small-scale residential premises.

There has been an increase of 500% in referrals between 2021 and 2022, according to sources.

The meeting also heard that the department plans to use up to 5,000 student accommodation beds over the summer period which will be used to house both Ukrainians and IP applicants.

It’s also understood that proposals on longer-term accommodation options are in preparation and will be brought to Government before the summer recess next month.

Hundreds of Ukrainians were rescued from rooftops yesterday as the Kherson region deals with massive flooding from the destruction of a dam in Russian-held territory.

Waters have submerged villages, fields, and roads in the southern region as Kyiv dismissed reports its counteroffensive had begun.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin announced €1m in emergency assistance following the destruction of the dam.