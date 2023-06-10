Death of man two months after Stryker accident prompts calls for focus on worker safety

The death of a man yesterday two months after he was critically injured in a workplace explosion has prompted calls for a renewed focus on worker safety.

John Murphy, a 41-year-old father of young children, from Watergrasshill in Cork, had been in hospital since the incident at Stryker’s Anngrove facility in Carrigtwohill on April 18. He passed away in the early hours of Friday with family at his bedside. His family previously said he had been "living his best life" when the incident occurred.

An employee of facilities management company, Apleona, he was working with a colleague on equipment on the roof when they were hit by an explosion. Both were injured, Mr Murphy critically — he suffered severe and extensive blast and burn injuries.

In an email to its staff yesterday, Stryker broke the tragic news, describing him as “a friend to many, as well as a valued colleague”. “Our thoughts are with his wife, children and extended family,” the company said.

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said its investigation into what is now a fatal incident continues and it could not comment further. Siptu, which has since 2019 been seeking engagement with Stryker management about a raft of health and safety concerns linked to its East Cork plants, expressed condolences to Mr Murphy's family.

“While the circumstances of this tragedy have yet to be fully explained, as we await the outcome of an investigation by the HSA, it highlights once more the crucial importance of workplace safety," Siptu organiser Allen Dillon said.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar extended his sympathy to Mr Murphy's family and his co-workers.

Sean Sherlock, Labour TD for Cork East, said his thoughts are with Mr Murphy's family and his co-workers. “While we all recognise that these jobs are important, we want to ensure that workers are working in a safe environment," he said.

"This is an IDA-backed company. I do believe that the Minister for Enterprise needs to intervene with Stryker to ensure that we can continue to maintain jobs and ensure that workers have a safe working environment."

Protected disclosures

The Irish Examiner first revealed in November 2021 how six workers from across the company’s three East Cork sites — Tullagreen, Springhill and Anngrove - had made a protected disclosure to the HSA in 2020 which included references to gas leaks, argon leaks, solvents escaping, several hospitalisations, plant evacuations, broken fire alarms and faulty equipment.

At the time, Stryker “absolutely rejected” the allegations and insisted that it operates the highest level of health and safety processes and equipment.