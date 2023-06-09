Man critically injured in Stryker explosion dies

The man who was critically injured in an explosion at Stryker’s Anngrove facility in Cork in April has died.

John Murphy, 41, who suffered severe and extensive blast and burn injuries, and who has been in hospital since, is understood to have died in hospital in Dublin on Thursday night, with family members at his bedside.

Stryker has been asked to comment.

Staff at Stryker were told of the tragic news this morning.

In a briefing to staff, the company described Mr Murphy as “a friend to many, as well as a valued colleague”.

“Our thoughts are with his wife, children and extended family,” the company said.

“We know this is difficult news. We urge any employee who is affected by this situation or is feeling anxious or upset to speak with their manager or HR business partner or contact our confidential Employee Assistance Programme resource. We will continue to provide onsite counselling support.”

The Health and Safety Authority said its investigation into the incident, which is now a fatal incident, continues and no further details can be provided.

Mr Murphy was one of two contract staff who were working on equipment on the roof of the facility on April 18 last when the incident occurred around 1pm.

He and his colleague suffered burn and blast injuries in what was a suspected titanium explosion.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing thick black smoke pouring from the roof of the building and hearing people screaming in pain. The plant was evacuated.

The company said the incident was managed by its emergency response team with support from local emergency services.

Midleton fire brigade was asked to help with “a medical emergency” at Stryker’s Anngrove plant at the IDA Business Park in, Carrigtwohill.

It emerged just over two years ago that six workers from across the company’s three East Cork sites - Tullagreen, Springhill and Anngrove – had been raising health and safety concerns with the HSA for the previous three years.

The Irish Examiner revealed in November 2021 how the staff made a protected disclosure to the HSA in 2020 which included references to gas leaks, argon leaks, solvents escaping, several hospitalisations, plant evacuations, broken fire alarms and faulty equipment.

"The standards are on the floor," one of the whistleblowers told the Irish Examiner.

"There's always a perception of production before everything else and it’s writ large, production before health.” Stryker at the time said it “absolutely rejects” any such allegations and insisted that it operates the highest level of health and safety processes and equipment rightly expected within any global medical device company.