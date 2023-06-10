Garda row over use of controversial 'spit hoods' escalates

A row between the Policing Authority and the Garda Commissioner over the continued use of controversial ‘spit hoods’ has escalated.

Drew Harris introduced “anti-spit guards” during the covid-19 pandemic to protect frontline gardaí and supervisors from being spat or coughed at by suspects.

The Policing Authority expressed concerns over their use since their introduction and expected it to end when the pandemic emergency measures were rescinded.

Since June 2022, the authority has criticised the decision to continue their use and questioned the basis upon which it was reached.

Recent minutes of an authority meeting said: “Members noted a number of pieces of correspondence including a response from the Commissioner to an Authority request for the disclosure of the advice of the Independent Human Rights Legal Adviser provided to the Garda Síochána regarding the use of anti-spit guards.

“Members expressed dissatisfaction with the nature of the response received and approach proposed by the Commissioner, in particular in the context of the Authority’s statutory relationship with the Garda Síochána. It was agreed that further correspondence would issue to the Commissioner from the Chairperson in this regard.”

A statement from Garda HQ said it did not comment on correspondence with the authority.

It said published figures show there was one use of the guards last March and three uses last April.

It also said: “Commissioner Harris remains of the view that anti-spit guards are safety equipment that protect gardaí from abhorrent spitting attacks.

“The commissioner has repeatedly stated that anti-spit guards are only to be used as last resort."