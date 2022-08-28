Policing Authority clashes with Garda commissioner over anti-spit hoods 

The Policing Authority and Garda commissioner Drew Harris have clashed over his decision to continue the Garda’s use of anti-spit hoods, which were introduced during the Covid-19 crisis.

The authority is particularly critical of the commissioner’s refusal to supply the authority with the views of the Garda’s new human rights adviser regarding the hoods, saying this breached a previous commitment to do so.

Authority chairman Bob Collins told Mr Harris that this “starkly diminished” the value of having appointed a human rights adviser in the first instance, who he said was there to guarantee human rights.

Mr Harris has defended the right of An Garda Síochána to take a decision of this nature, but indicated he would consider the matter again in light of the authority's position.

The clash is detailed in minutes of a private meeting held between the Policing Authority and Mr Harris at the end of June, prior to their public meeting.

The anti-spit hoods were introduced by Mr Harris to protect the health and safety of frontline members during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and in response to incidents of people deliberately spitting and coughing into the faces of gardaí.

While welcomed by garda staff associations, they were opposed by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and Amnesty. The Policing Authority expressed concerns regarding the introduction of the hoods, but envisaged their usage within the pandemic period.

June meeting

Policing Authority chairman Bob Collins. File picture: Gareth Chaney

In their June meeting, Mr Collins said it was the authority’s clear understanding, arising from a meeting last March, that no definitive decision had been made about retaining their use beyond Covid-19 and that guidelines on their usage remained to be clarified.

“Now, however, it was clear that a formal decision to deploy the devices had already been taken last December,” the minutes record.

“The chairperson conveyed the authority’s surprise, dissatisfaction, and concern in relation to the commissioner’s decision not to provide even a summary of the advice received from the Garda Síochána’s human rights adviser, in circumstances where a commitment had previously been given to provide the information requested.”

It said authority members sought to understand the nature of the privilege being claimed and that Mr Harris outlined his considerations.

The minutes state that Mr Collins outlined the difficulties Mr Harris's decision presented in the context of the statutory relationship between An Garda Síochána and the authority, and in circumstances where the appointment of a human rights adviser was designed to act as a guarantor of the human rights implications of garda actions.

“In particular, the decision not to provide the advice to the authority had rendered it difficult to have a sense of the robustness of any human rights input into the decision to retain anti-spit hoods/spit guards and had, in the view of the authority, starkly diminished the value of having appointed a human rights adviser in the first instance," the minutes state.

"It had also served to diminish transparency in relation to the decision."

The minutes state: "While acknowledging the chairperson’s observations, the commissioner asserted the right of the Garda executive to take a decision of this nature.”

It said Mr Harris indicated he would consider the matter again.