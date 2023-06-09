Still time to change your CAO list with free change of mind facility

The Leaving Cert marathon is almost finished. When the exams are over, there is still time to re-order, or even add courses to the CAO course choice list through the Change of Mind facility, which is free of charge and available until July 1st.

Recent CAO records show that over 8,000 students have left both lists blank on their CAO application so far this year, which means they have registered but not added a single course to either of the two lists.

Records from May of previous years show that this is not unusual, and many students do get around to listing courses before the July deadline, while just as many don’t.

Last year, 3,924 students waited until after May to list CAO courses for the first time through the Change of Mind Facility. A similar number of students (3,675) registered with CAO but didn’t list any courses. A proportion of these students may have opted for one of the 1,947 PLC courses or 66 apprenticeship programmes currently available around the country.

Using the Change of Mind Facility The Change of Mind Facility allows you to add new courses, remove course choices and re-order courses on the list. However, it may not be possible to add restricted courses that have an application deadline of February 1st.

There is an exception to the Change of Mind deadline in the case of students who entered college through the CAO in September 2022 and who wish to change courses. These students must fill in and return a paper form by 5pm on July 22nd. They must also be aware that not all HEI’s accept this type of late application.

Whether making any changes to a CAO application or not, this is a good time to check the Statement of Application Record to ensure there are no errors or omissions. Personal details must be correct on this statement, or a student may not receive any offers. If any errors are discovered, the CAO should be notified immediately. The Statement of Application Record is sent to all applicants by email before the end of May.

Filling the course lists Guidance counsellor Adrian Hendrick recommends that students should fill both course lists to keep options open, highlighting that courses should always be listed in order of preference.

“Do not stack courses by points, stack them by preference. Ask yourself if there was no points system, what course would you choose?

Include courses at the lower end of the points level that you’re pretty sure you’re going to get. Points usually go in line with mock results, so if something doesn’t go to plan, you’ll have choices.” Mr Hendrick also warns about the importance of understanding the offers system.

“It is vital you understand how offers work. There are always students who make that error,” he said.

Under the CAO offers system, a student may receive an offer of a course anywhere on their list. They can accept the offer and still receive a later offer of a course higher up on their list. However, students will never be offered a course lower than a current offer. Accepting an offer of a course higher on the list automatically cancels any earlier acceptance.

Therefore, receiving an offer of a course low on the CAO list and accepting it does not stop students from receiving a later offer of a course higher up on the list.

It is recommended to accept offers that are received in case no further offers are made. If a student decides not to do the course that they have accepted, they can cancel the offer directly with the college before registration.

If in doubt There are many reasons students may be unsure about what to put on the CAO list. Catriona Rodgers, guidance counsellor and vice-president of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors (IGC) explains one of the tell-tale signs that a student isn’t clear about what area they want to study further.

“I’d be concerned if students had courses from three completely different areas on their CAO lists. Someone with a very scattered application may just be feeling that they have to go to college. For someone in that position I’d very strongly suggest a PLC to get an insight into an area, which gives an advantage over peers at third level if they continue.” “If you’re not sure, talk to your guidance counsellor,” she recommends.

Adrian Hendrick says at this time of year it’s normal for some students to ‘have a wobble about course choices’, and he also recommends to reach out to the school guidance counsellor for support, as well as talking to parents/guardians at home who are important voices in the decision-making process.

Whether the CAO list works out or not, Catriona Rodgers points out that thanks to genuine improvements in QQI access routes, there are always options available to students to find their way into their desired area of study, and a guidance counsellor can help find the way.