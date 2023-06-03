Sippin' on sunshine: Hot spell to continue beyond bank holiday

Parts of the country can expect highs of up to 25C over the coming days as the spell of good weather continues.

The bank holiday weekend has kicked off with uninterrupted blue skies and plenty of sunshine - great news for those heading to outdoor events and gigs over the long weekend.

Some patchy cloud may bubble up at times during the late afternoon and evening but overall it is bright and sunny.

Temperatures are in the low-to-mid twenties except on the east coast which is a little cooler at around 16C to 18C.

Some low cloud, mist and fog will develop overnight but this will clear during the early morning tomorrow. Drivers should take note and take care while travelling during this time.

Enjoying the sunshine in Schull are Kellie O'Gorman and Val Menovska, both from Clonakilty. Picture: Andy Gibson

Sunday will see temperatures peak in the west at 25C with lowest temperatures once again on the east coast with highs of 18C.

There will be some patchy cloud in the west which will offer some relief from the rays while the odd light shower could be found in the north.

The sunny three-day weekend will continue on Monday with the mercury staying in the early-to-mid twenties around the country although conditions will be noticeably milder.

While there will be good spells of sunshine, areas of cloud will develop in the late morning and into the afternoon.

Overall, the high pressure that has dominated our weather for the past week will remain bringing with it largely dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.

Pictured at the beach at Garretstown was Moira Cronin and her grandson Owen Cadman from Killarney enjoying the sunshine. Picture Denis Boyle

Very little change ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday although some cloud and a few light showers are likely in the north and west.

Current indications suggest that the rest of the week will continue to be mild with sunny spells throughout.

There will be a possibility of showers towards the weekend.

People out enjoying the good weather this weekend are reminded to be sun smart, with the HSE advising people to: