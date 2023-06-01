'I am very lucky to be alive': Gareth O’Callaghan issues road safety appeal following Cork crash 

Veteran broadcaster Gareth O’Callaghan said he is very lucky to be alive after a serious car crash earlier this year as he issued an impassioned road safety plea ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

Mr O’Callaghan made his comments as he stood in for presenter PJ Coogan on The Opinion Line on Cork’s 96fm on Thursday for the first time since February.

“It is wonderful to be here — in fact when you consider the last few months, it’s wonderful to be anywhere, that’s for sure,” Mr O’Callaghan said.

The beloved broadcaster suffered serious multiple injuries when the car in which he, his wife Paula, and daughter, Emma were travelling was involved in a four-car collision on Horgan’s Quay, in Cork City, last March.

Paula and Emma managed to get free from their mangled car but firefighters had to use cutting equipment to free Mr O’Callaghan.

He had suffered a broken back, broken ribs, and a punctured lung, and spent several weeks in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and later in the South Infirmary recovering from his injuries. He has been re-learning how to walk in recent weeks.

Opening Thursday's show, Mr O’Callaghan, 62, reflected on the last few months.

“To be perfectly honest with you, no beating around the bush, I am very lucky to be alive. I came within a hair’s breadth of not being," he said.

“If it hadn’t been for the emergency services and for all of the staff at CUH and the South Infirmary, I think things could have been a whole lot worse.

“I am learning to walk again at the moment. I feel like a one-year-old when I’m out in the back garden without crutches and without the frame — it’s coming together, but it’s going to take a little while longer.”

Appeal

He then pleaded with listeners to take care on the roads this bank holiday weekend.

“Please take care on the road, wherever you are going to or from. There is no hurry," he said.

“If you think you’ll get there 20 minutes early or 20 minutes faster, it may just be you’ll get 20 minutes extra in a hospital mortuary and you don’t want that — believe me.”

He said the rules of the road are simple and save lives.

“I can only hope, and it’s genuine hope, that we will all be here on Tuesday morning safe and sound,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan is one of the most recognisable voices on Irish radio.

He presented on various radio stations throughout the 80s including Radio Nova, Sunshine Radio, and following a period working on radio in the UK, he joined the BBC and then returned to Ireland to join RTÉ 2fm in 1989, becoming one of the nation’s favourite broadcasters.

In 2005, following a short break from radio, he hosted the breakfast show on Galway Bay FM, before returning to Dublin in February 2009 to join 4FM as their new breakfast show presenter, a station that became Classic Hits Radio in 2016.

He retired from radio in August 2018 following his diagnosis with the incurable neurological disorder, multiple system atrophy (MSA), and told his story in What Matters Now: A Memoir of Hope and Finding a Way, but in recent years, he has returned to Classic Hits with a weekend show and as a stand-in presenter on Cork’s 96fm.