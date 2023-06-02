Check the conditions and no lilos: Joint water safety appeal issued ahead of bank holiday 

The Irish Coast Guard, along with the RNLI and Water Safety Ireland, have issued a joint water safety appeal urging the public to remain cautious in the water as temperatures soar over the bank holiday weekend.

The three organisations have warned of cold water temperatures despite the sunshine, asking those partaking in water-based activities to use proper equipment and proceed with care.

It comes as tributes were paid to 19-year-old Wassiou Ayawe from Limerick who died in a jet ski incident on Wednesday in Killaloe, Co Clare.

The Coast Guard, RNLI, and Water Safety Ireland have advised water users to always carry a means of calling for help and to keep it within reach at all times.

They have also urged the public to make use of a buoyancy aid or lifejacket, which can make a "critical difference" if one is caught unexpectedly in the water.

Wind surfers at Harbour View beach in West Cork. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Irish Coast Guard operations manager Micheál O’Toole touched on the dangers of using inflatable toys, such as lilos in lakes, rivers, and the sea.

"Please do not bring such items with you. We express our thanks to all members of the emergency services who will be on duty over the weekend, in particular volunteer members of the Coast Guard, RNLI, community inshore rescue boats and mountain rescue teams. Have a safe and enjoyable weekend.’

Checking the weather is vital to ensure a safe experience for all in the water, the organisations have advised.

"Be prepared to change your plans or cancel the trip if the forecast is unfavourable."

Those taking the plunge are encouraged to wear a bright swim cap and consider a tow float to increase visibility when acclimatising to the water conditions.

Swimmers are asked to refrain from going out alone and choose lifeguarded swimming locations for safety.

Float to Live

RNLI water safety lead Linda-Gene Byrne said: "The fine weather and brighter evenings will encourage more people onto the water and it’s great to see people out and about and enjoying it.

"If you fall into the water unexpectedly, remember to Float to Live — tilt your head back with ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing. Use your hands to help you stay afloat. It's ok if your legs sink, we all float differently. Keep floating until you feel your breath coming back before calling for help or swimming ashore if nearby.

People enjoying the weather at Fountainstown beach in Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

"Taking a few minutes to check you have taken all the necessary equipment and advice for your activity and knowing what to do in an emergency will give peace of mind and help prevent accidents."

Water Safety Ireland deputy CEO Roger Sweeney asked swimmers to be mindful of water temperatures, saying "our waterways are still too cold for extended swims".

"A full moon on Saturday will make the coastline more precarious and rip currents will be stronger. Swim within your depth at the lifeguarded waterways listed at www.watersafety.ie/lifeguards/. A full moon also creates lower low tides that will expose even greater areas of the coastline which often tempts walkers to explore sandbanks. Be aware of being trapped by incoming tides, carry a fully charged mobile phone, and please provide constant uninterrupted adult supervision for any children in your care."

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or you think that they are in trouble, dial 112 or use marine VHF radio Channel 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.