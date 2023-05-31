Man dies following jet ski incident at Lough Derg

A man's body has been taken from the water in Lough Derg.
Three people travelling on a jet ski got into difficulty on the water on Lough Derg.
Two people were able to make their way to shore but a man was lost in the water.
The Irish Coast Guard was alerted to the incident between Ballina, Co Tipperary, and Killaloe, Co Clare late this afternoon.
A coordinated search and rescue operation was mounted between the Valentia Coast Guard, Gardaí, and the National Ambulance Service.
Shannon Coast Guard helicopter R115 was tasked to the scene alongside the Killaloe Coast Guard Unit.
Following the extensive search, the man's body was recovered from the water this evening.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.