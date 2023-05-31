Man dies following jet ski incident at Lough Derg

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dies following jet ski incident at Lough Derg

Emergency services attended the scene this evening after the alarm was raised. File picture RNLI

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 21:18
Michelle McGlynn

A man's body has been taken from the water in Lough Derg.

Three people travelling on a jet ski got into difficulty on the water on Lough Derg.

Two people were able to make their way to shore but a man was lost in the water.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted to the incident between Ballina, Co Tipperary, and Killaloe, Co Clare late this afternoon.

A coordinated search and rescue operation was mounted between the Valentia Coast Guard, Gardaí, and the National Ambulance Service.

Shannon Coast Guard helicopter R115 was tasked to the scene alongside the Killaloe Coast Guard Unit.

Following the extensive search, the man's body was recovered from the water this evening.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More in this section

Ryanair bookings Ryanair boss rules out return of Cork-Dublin flights
Kerry murder-suicide victims' family reiterates call for checks on firearm holders Kerry murder-suicide victims' family reiterates call for checks on firearm holders
History and local traditions of Cork citizens to be preserved in online archive History and local traditions of Cork citizens to be preserved in online archive
<p>Helmed by Pat O'Driscoll, with crew members Davy Ryan, Eoin O’Driscoll, and John Kearney Jnr, Baltimore lifeboat was launched at 4.50pm. </p>

Kayaker blown into rocks off Sherkin Island rescued by RNLI

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd