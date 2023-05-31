Garretstown Beach to have Blue Flag reinstated with recycling bins to be provided

It did not get a flag as recycling bins were not provided at the beach
Garretstown Beach. Picture: Andy Gibson

Wed, 31 May, 2023 - 13:45
David Kent and PÁDRAIG HOARE

Garretstown Beach has had its prestigious Blue Flag reinstated.

It had been one of four beaches in Munster to lose their Blue Flag for the 2023 season when .

It did not get a flag as recycling bins were not provided at the beach.

Locals had blasted the decision as "a joke", with Garretstown having passed the other 32 criteria points for the Blue Flag.

A statement from Cork County Council on Wednesday confirmed that the flag had been reinstated.

"It will be raised as soon as the required conditions, that of recycling facilities, are provided," a statement read.

"The Council will make arrangements to provide these facilities at the earliest opportunity."

Blue Flag beaches are judged by 33 standards. The concept originated in France in 1985 when French coastal local authorities were awarded with the Blue Flag for compliance with sewage treatment and bathing water quality criteria.

The Blue Flag has been operating in Ireland since 1987. During the first year of flags being awarded in 1988, some 19 beaches and two marinas received the award.

For 2023, 81 of the 85 beaches and all 10 marinas awarded last year have retained Blue Flag status for the season 2023, An Taisce said.

