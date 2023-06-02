Temperatures top 25C in Clare on warmest day of 2023 so far 

The first day of summer was officially the warmest of 2023 so far — as Shannon Airport saw a high of 25.3C.

Previously, the highest temperature recorded had been 24.9C at the weather station beside the Clare airport, which was recorded on Tuesday.

However, that record stood for just two days, with Met Éireann confirming that the 25C barrier was broken on Thursday afternoon.

Moore Park (Cork) and Valentia Observatory (Kerry) recorded highs of 23.3C and 21.3C respectively on Thursday.

Weekend weather

While things are set to cool down slightly on Friday — with highs of 24C over the western half of the island set to be the peak — it will be a mostly warm and sunny bank holiday weekend weather-wise.

A Met Éireann forecast reads: "High pressure will continue to dominate our weather with largely dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Generally mild but a light to moderate east to northeast airflow will keep it coolest close to the Irish Sea."

Saturday will see the mercury reach highs of 18C to 24C with another "dry, warm day" due with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be "mostly sunny and dry with just some patchy cloud at times." A stray light shower cannot be ruled out in the north, according to Met Éireann, but highest temperatures will "range from 18C in the east to 24C or 25C in the west and southwest."

Bank holiday Monday will be largely dry and sunny, "though cloud will build at times bringing the chance of isolated light showers".

Met Éireann has said it will be "noticeably milder" in the east than previous days on Monday as the highest temperatures will range from 19C or 20C in the north and east to 25C in the west and southwest.

Heading into next week, Met Éireann expects there will be "very little change with mostly dry and sunny weather" due and temperatures of around 19C to 25C expected.