Women more likely to suffer from long covid, report finds 

A new report has found that women are more likely to suffer from long covid.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) reviewed the international evidence to identify the prevalence, symptoms and risk factors for developing long covid. It is the first international review on the epidemiology of long covid by an Irish team.

The State body published its review, at the request of the HSE, on Wednesday morning.

Hiqa found the most common symptoms of long covid include:

fatigue

brain fog

memory loss and or confusion

a loss of smell

shortness of breath

Hiqa's review included 51 primary research studies, which examined over 1.1 million participants.

Long covid was found across all age groups, but Hiqa's deputy director Michelle O'Neill noted that there was still "lots to learn"

She said: "We found that those with long covid are more likely to be women, to be older, and to have been admitted to hospital because of covid-19. It is not known why long covid occurs.

"In those who have had covid-19, some people may experience worsening of a pre-existing condition, while some experience new symptoms or conditions, or experience symptoms that continue long after the initial infection has ended.”

In studies based on self-reported data, estimates for the prevalence of long covid in the general population ranged from 15% to 53%.

Hiaq said: "Much of this variation may be due to differences in reporting methods and population demographics within studies. While prevalence estimates were highest in those with a history of severe covid-19 illness, long covid was reported across all populations and age groups.

Ms O'Neill added: "Based on our knowledge of covid-19 and long covid, it is important to follow public health advice to minimise the risk of infection or reinfection. This includes supporting people to avail of the covid-19 vaccine and to obtain their scheduled booster doses.”