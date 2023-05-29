Only 38% of adults  received covid vaccine booster in last 12 months

About 38% of adults who have had a covid-19 vaccine had their most recent dose in the last 12 months.

The latest data release from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) came on Monday morning and is part of its monthly updates on the rate of covid-19 vaccination uptake.

The rate varies across age groups, with 85% of those aged between 20-29 last receiving a covid vaccine more than a year ago, compared to just 25% of those aged 80 and over.

Almost eight in 10 (79%) people aged 70-79 years, who had a covid vaccine, had their most recent dose between three to 12 months ago.

The number of people vaccinated by age group in the last 12 months. Picture: CSO

The highest second booster uptake across Cork came in the local electorate area (LEA) of Cork City South East, with 31% of people having received a second booster.

All LEAs around Cork had a second booster uptake rate above 20%.

In terms of a third booster vaccine, rates ranged from a low of 2% in Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart to a high of 16% in Rathfarnham-Templeogue.

The rollout of covid vaccines for children has seen a mixed uptake rate.

The completed rate for children aged five to 11 ranged from a low of 4% in Buncrana, Donegal to a high of 56% in Stillorgan, Dublin.

The percentage of people who had received their second covid-19 booster vaccine by local area. Picture: CSO

The report also broke down vaccination rates by employment sector:

Nearly all employees (97%) in the education sector had received a booster, 67% had received booster one, and 29% had received further boosters.

In the accommodation and food services sector, just 52% of employees had received a booster, 44% had received booster one, and 8% had further boosters.

Nearly all (96%) Irish employees had received a booster by April 30, 2023, where 72% had received booster one, with 24% receiving further boosters.

Just 16% of employees across all sectors had not completed their primary course of vaccinations

The CSO made note there were conditions around who could receive boosters, which may affect the statistics.

A statistician said: "Booster two was available for those aged 18 to 65 years and older, healthcare workers, for those aged 12 or older with a condition that puts them at high risk of serious illness from covid-19 or were living in a long-term care facility, and for pregnant women at 16 weeks or later who had not already received a booster vaccine in their current pregnancy.

"Booster three was available to people aged 65 years and older, for those aged 12 or older with a weak immune system and for those aged 12 to 64 with a condition that puts them at high risk of serious illness from covid-19 — only if their second booster dose was not a bivalent vaccine. The booster three vaccination programme began in October 2022."