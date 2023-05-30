Bad-faith actors spreading lies about climate change, warns WMO

Public knowledge around climate change is being marred by "widespread" misinformation by "bad faith actors sowing doubt and confusion", according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The body has urged scientists, communicators, and laypeople alike to be ready to combat disinformation, as social media giants such as Twitter see a proliferation in recent months of climate change deniers since billionaire Elon Musk promoted a "free speech" ethos upon his takeover of the platform.

As recently as Tuesday, the term #climatescam was trending on Twitter, with a raft of posters decrying the scientific consensus around climate change as not credible, despite incontrovertible peer-reviewed research and evidence to the contrary.

Leading global scientists such as Prof Katharine Hayhoe have spoken of the proliferation of attacks by climate deniers on the platform. The globally respected Texas Tech professor said in March that in her own calculations, the number of climate denial responses to the science around global warming are between 15 and 30 times higher since Mr Musk took Twitter over.

Climate research analyst Ketan Joshi's data shows that the proliferation of climate denial is actually higher, with an explosion in followers for climate denial Twitter accounts and little growth in follower numbers of climate scientists since the takeover.

Greenwashing

Furthermore, a report from the Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) organisation in January this year found that so-called greenwashing is also in revival on the likes of Facebook and Instagram, with pro-fossil fuel firms spending millions of dollars on thousands of adverts.

Greenwashing is the term used to describe firms and organisations embellishing their green credentials through slick marketing, scant evidence, and out-of-context claims.

The WMO's global communications department said that misinformation and disinformation are now widespread on the issue of climate change.

"Across digital platforms, bad-faithed actors are sowing doubt and confusion, with the aim of delaying or obstructing action on the climate crisis.

"But there are plenty of communicators, content creators, and influencers ready to counter misinformation and eager to disseminate valuable, reliable climate information to mobilize action," the WMO's Martha Donlon said.

The WMO advised that when sharing facts and figures, to make sure the data is consistent with the latest scientific consensus, and not biased or influenced by financial or political incentives.

Peer-reviewed articles — reviewed by experts in the same field prior to publication — generally provide the most reliable information, it said.

Pausing before sharing is one of the best ways to combat the problem, Ms Donlon said.

"Find out who made it, what sources it is based on, who paid for it, and who might be profiting from it," she added.