Gardaí continue probe into workplace explosion as victim named locally

Gardaí continue probe into workplace explosion as victim named locally

Stephen Montgomery. Picture: nwnewspix

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 10:57
David Kent and Stephen Maguire

Gardaí remain at the scene of a workplace explosion in Donegal on Tuesday morning — as the victim of the fatal incident has been named locally.

Stephen Montgomery was killed on Monday evening while he was breaking rock on a site at Bloody Foreland in Gaoth Dobhair.

Mr Montgomery was operating machinery when an explosion occurred.

Gardaí said they are "continuing to investigate all circumstances" surrounding the tragedy.

The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel attended the scene of the incident on Monday evening and the area was declared safe.

The Health and Safety Authority also confirmed it was aware of the incident and had sent investigators to the site.

Mr Montgomery's body was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital, where an autopsy is due to take place.

Meanwhile, a minute's silence was held at Tuesdays's meeting of Donegal County Council in honour of the father-of-one who lost his life in the tragedy.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Liam Blaney offered his condolences to the family of the bereaved man.

Read More

Defence Forces facing another mass exodus as personnel avail of pensions

More in this section

FILE PHOTO It is understood that Dr Tony Holohan has indicated to the Government that yesterday’s meeting of the National Public Prof Philip Nolan appointed as chief of new agency by Government
Side view of supermarket shelves Labour TD calls for Government to follow UK example to tackle food inflation
Surge in attempted cyberattacks on Irish hospitals poses severe threat Surge in attempted cyberattacks on Irish hospitals poses severe threat
Place: DonegalPerson: Stephen Montgomery
<p>The proportion of people identifying as Roman Catholic fell from 79% in 2016 to 69% in 2022, according to Census data.</p>

Census 2022: Ireland's average age increases; 10% drop in proportion of people identifying as Roman Catholic

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd