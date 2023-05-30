Gardaí continue probe into workplace explosion as victim named locally

Gardaí remain at the scene of a workplace explosion in Donegal on Tuesday morning — as the victim of the fatal incident has been named locally.
Stephen Montgomery was killed on Monday evening while he was breaking rock on a site at Bloody Foreland in Gaoth Dobhair.
Mr Montgomery was operating machinery when an explosion occurred.
Gardaí said they are "continuing to investigate all circumstances" surrounding the tragedy.
The Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel attended the scene of the incident on Monday evening and the area was declared safe.
The Health and Safety Authority also confirmed it was aware of the incident and had sent investigators to the site.
Mr Montgomery's body was later removed to Letterkenny University Hospital, where an autopsy is due to take place.
Meanwhile, a minute's silence was held at Tuesdays's meeting of Donegal County Council in honour of the father-of-one who lost his life in the tragedy.
Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Liam Blaney offered his condolences to the family of the bereaved man.