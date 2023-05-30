Defence Forces facing another mass exodus as personnel avail of pensions

The Defence Forces is facing a further significant loss of personnel numbers, as about 2,500 can avail of service pensions this year.

The probable exodus of many of these personnel has been described by its two representative associations as “unsustainable” and “very alarming".

Already, the Government is saving at least €80m a year in Defence Forces wages because personnel numbers have dropped dramatically, and it is potentially facing a record exodus this year as so many are eligible to avail themselves of 21-year and 31-year service pensions.

There are more than 1,700 fewer personnel on the payroll than the minimum 9,500 strength the country’s military is supposed to have.

It has been calculated by military sources this personnel deficit is saving the State more than €1.5m a week in wages, while those left are working more hours and getting increasingly burnt out while plugging gaps.

Between May 1, 2022, and May 1 last, the Defence Forces lost 932 personnel (74 officers and 858 other ranks). During that period, 288 were so desperate to leave they paid to be discharged from the military.

PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan said it was extremely worrying they were continuing to lose significant numbers of personnel.

Our exit rates are the highest in the public service. We're losing people on a continuous basis. It's totally unsustainable.

"Historically, many people leave when they can avail of pensions [21 and 31 years’ service]. Many are leaving when they don’t want to, but can’t sustain a life in the Defence Forces under the current pay and allowance regime," he said.

Raco president Commandant Martin Ryan described the decline in personnel numbers as “stark and very alarming". He said the knock-on effect of so many leaving results was a loss of skills and capabilities.

"A lot of core competencies and skillsets are starting to fade and that leads to diminishing capabilities. The reduction in number is therefore only part of the story," Comdt Ryan said.

The Department of Defence acknowledged the staffing crisis but said it had put "a range of measures in place to enhance retention".