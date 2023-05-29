Man killed in workplace accident while clearing rock in Donegal 

It is understood the man was clearing rock in the Bloody Forelands area of Bunbeg when he was struck by a rock on Monday.

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 16:02
Imasha Costa and Stephen Maguire 

A young man has been killed in a workplace accident in Gaoth Dobhair, Co Donegal.

It is understood the man was clearing rock in the Bloody Forelands area of Bunbeg when he was struck by a rock on Monday.

The man was understood to be operating a digger when the tragedy happened.

The man's identity has not been released but he is a native of West Donegal.

The extent detail of how the tragedy occurred have not yet been released.

It is understood that two other men were working at the site when the incident happened.

In a statement, gardaí said they are "at the scene of an explosion at a location on the outskirts of Bunbeg".

Gardaí said the surrounding area has been evacuated and the Irish Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been requested.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. The Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

National Ambulance Service and Donegal Fire Brigade are also in attendance at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, a minute's silence was held at Monday's meeting of Donegal County Council in honour of the man who lost his life in the tragedy.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Liam Blaney offered his condolences ot the family of the bereaved man. 

