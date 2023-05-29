Cork City fans launch fundraiser as lifetime bans issued after Bradley chants 

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley after the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Cork City and Shamrock Rovers at Turner's Cross in Cork. Picture:  Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 10:10
David Kent

A group of Cork City FC supporters have launched a fundraiser for two children's charities — with the blessing of Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley — in the wake of verbal abuse about the latter's son Josh.

The despicable chants were directed from the outdoor terrace part of the Corner Flag Pub, which overlooks the pitch, 40 minutes after Cork City’s 1-0 win over the league champions.

Mr Bradley's nine-year-old son Josh has received widespread support from the football community since the family revealed his leukemia diagnosis last summer.

The incident was widely condemned by Cork City, their owner Dermot Usher, Shamrock Rovers and the Corner Flag pub.

On Monday, a fundraiser was launched by The Other Three Amigos, a podcast run by three Cork City supporters, for Oscar's Kids Charity and BUMBLEance.

Oscar's Kids Charity was selected by Mr Bradley. They are dedicated to providing support and assistance to children facing serious illnesses and their families.

BUMBLEance is Ireland's only interactive ambulance specifically designed for critically and seriously ill children.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.

Two individuals have come forward to owner Dermot Usher admitting they were responsible for the chanting.

"Two people have been identified, two people have admitted to their wrongs," he told Newstalk Breakfast.

These two guys are going to get lifetime bans".

He added: "For us as a club, we're a family club, we're trying to attract new fans to come and support the team.

"It's not the look that we want — certainly we as a club would apologise unreservedly towards Stephen and his family.

"I met him yesterday, we'd a quick chat about it — it's just not good enough."

Gardaí aware of Bradley incident at Turner's Cross and 'enquiries ongoing'

#Cork - NewsPerson: Stephen BradleyOrganisation: Cork City FC
