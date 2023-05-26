Stephen Bradley calls for lifetime bans for Cork City fans that sang 'disgusting' songs about his son

"It’s disgusting. I’m going to put in a report to the police," said the Shamrock Rovers manager.
Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has called for lifetime bans for the Cork City fans that sang 'disgusting' songs about his son. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 22:58
Andrew Horgan and John Fallon

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has called for lifetime bans for the Cork City fans that sang 'disgusting' songs about his son.

The incident occurred after City secured an important three points in their bid to avoid relegation from the Premier Division as they defeated their Dublin rivals, who had three players sent off, at Turner's Cross thanks to Ruairi Keating's late strike.

Bradley said; "It’s disgusting. I’m going to put in a report to the police. Singing about my son... You take stick. As a football person, that comes with it. That’s your job and that’s fine.

"But speaking about a sick nine-year-old is disgusting and Cork City should be ashamed of them. I want them banned for life. That’s disgusting. That has no place in football or society. That’s disgusting behaviour."

Cork City also condemned the abuse directed at Bradley in a statement they released on social media.

"Cork City FC wish to unreservedly condemn the actions of a handful of individuals who directed disgusting abuse at Shamrock Rovers Manager Stephen Bradley from outside the stadium shortly after tonight’s match.

"The club will work with all relevant authorities to identify those involved and take the appropriate action against those involved.

"On behalf of the club, we wish to apologise to Mr. Bradley for the actions of these individuals."

