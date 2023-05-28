The Passport Service have announced there are currently no application backlogs, with more than half of all simple adult renewals now issued within just two working days.

In contrast to last summer's extensive delays for applicants, the service says "all turnaround times are at their target level".

Over 460,000 passports have been issued to date in 2023, with just under 1.1m passports expected to be issued this year.

The Passport Service credits the online passport application service as the reason why these delays have dramatically reduced, citing it as the "easiest, quickest, and cheapest way to apply for a passport".

"Currently over 90% of all passport applications are submitted online by citizens in Ireland and abroad."

The current turn-around time varies depending on the type of passport requested, with online first time applications for an adult or child taking up to 20 working days, or up to eight weeks when processed via An Post.

The Passport Service says that applications where additional supporting documents are requested will be processed in 15 working days.

A number of upgrades have been carried to the passport online portal to ensure ease of use for all citizens.

Some of these include an Eircode look-up tool and access to the General Register Office birth records to validate information for a large cohort of applicants born in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport is warning passengers that all car parks are "are sold out", with the earliest availability for long-term parking on May 30.

Daa have advised passengers without an existing booking to consider alternative options like bus services, taxis, or a lift from friends or relatives for getting to and from the airports, as passengers reach pre-Covid numbers for the first time.