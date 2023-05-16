Watchdog issues safety warning as 7,000 travel adapters recalled ahead of summer 

More than 7,000 travel adaptors have been recalled ahead of the summer season due to the risk of fire and electrocution.

As part of a large scale product safety investigation carried out by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC), 7,262 travel adaptors have been recalled, while 6,245 have been withdrawn from shelves.

The CCPC is now urging holiday makers to exercise caution when using travel adaptors abroad.

A number of safety concerns were identified following expert testing, which include a risk of fire, a risk of electrocution, and incorrect product information.

The CCPC said travel adaptors are "high-risk electrical products so it is important that consumers take extra caution and understand how to safely use them".

It has given a number of tips to ensure consumer are safe when using adaptors. They are:

Use only in the countries listed on the product, its packaging or accompanying safety information.

Always plug the appliance into the travel adaptor first, before inserting the travel adaptor into the socket.

Don’t overload the adaptor: it’s designed for short-term use only, with low energy consumption devices, not as a replacement for a domestic socket.

Unplug the adaptor when you’re finished using it, when you’re leaving the house or your accommodation, and when you’re going to sleep.

CCPC director of communications Grainne Griffin said: “Travel adaptors can be a particularly risky product for consumers because even when an individual product is compliant, if it’s used incorrectly then it becomes unsafe.

"Don’t use adaptors to plug in always-on items or extension leads as this can cause a fire. Travel adaptors are designed for short-term use only and should be unplugged when not in use.

“The CCPC is continuing to engage with suppliers and other EU product safety bodies to prevent unsafe products from reaching retailers and consumers," she added.