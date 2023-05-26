Martin denies competition between coalition parties on the budget 

The Government must work "coherently" to put together a budget but there is no competition between coalition parties, the Tánaiste has said.

Micheál Martin was speaking in Cavan where he said there was "a process for putting together a budget" and that July's Summer Economic Statement would decide the size of the spending increases and tax cuts to be made in October.

However, Mr Martin said comments he made at his party's parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday were not aimed at three Fine Gael junior ministers. They wrote an op-ed arguing for a €1,000 tax cut for middle-income workers.

At the meeting, Mr Martin said such op-eds "undermine the budgetary process". In Cavan, he said the comment was aimed at his party members.

His comments come after a week of scrutiny around differences in the coalition, with a senior Fianna Fáil TD on Friday calling the move by ministers Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Martin Heydon and Peter Burke a "juvenile stroke".

Willie O'Dea told RTÉ's Today with Claire Byrne that Fine Gael "don't have the voting power to increase the price of a postage stamp".

The Tánaiste said there was "a clear process" the Government followed last year and this had been "the right way" to decide the size and scale of spending.

While Mr Martin said the coalition was focused on cutting taxes as set out in the Programme for Government, he said his party's focus was on "fairness" and indicated he would favour easing burdens on lower-paid workers.

"Fianna Fáil's priority is fairness and that we look after those who are in need most."

Asked about the status of the Northern Ireland Assembly, Mr Martin said it was "too early" to say things were moving in the right direction, but added it was "interesting" that parties in the North were discussing funding.