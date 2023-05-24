'High risk' orange forest fire warning in place until Monday evening

Landowners and members of the public are being urged to be extremely cautious as a status orange forest fire warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture. 

It came into effect on Wednesday afternoon and will stay in place until 6pm on Monday evening, pending significant rainfall. 

An orange warning means a high fire risk.

Westerly high-pressure dominated weather is set to induce settled weather and higher temperatures across Ireland in the coming days. 

Met Eireann says high temperatures between 17C-22C should be expected on Thursday but should climb to 23C on Friday. 

In a statement, the Department said: "Arising from current weather patterns a high fire risk is deemed to exist in all areas where hazardous fuel such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist. 

"While some areas may receive isolated rain showers during this time, most areas can be expected to see dry weather, higher temperatures, and strongly elevated fire risks in areas with fire-prone vegetation types," the statement read. 

The Department is urging forest owners and managers are being advised to prepare for "likely outbreaks of fire." 

They are also being asked to be "extremely vigilant regarding fire activity, to report any suspicious or illegal activity to the gardaí and to report all fires immediately to the Fire and Emergency Services."

