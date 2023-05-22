Nearly 150 reports of alleged wildlife crime since nesting season began 11 weeks ago

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has received 149 reports of alleged wildlife crime since the nesting season began on March 1.

The reports were made under the Wildlife Act which protects natural Irish species including, hedgehogs, badgers and birds, particularly while they are breeding. The nesting season, which falls under Section 40 of the Act, runs from March 1 to September 1 during which time it is an offence to knowingly destroy the natural habitat of a bird or animal.

The NPWS, which is overseen by the Department of Housing, told the Irish Examiner it has received 149 reports of alleged wildlife crime in relation to habitat destruction so far this year. However, a spokesperson added “it is not possible to provide a breakdown by area”.

The figures come as concerns continue to be raised over the lack of enforcement in the area of wildlife crime overall. Nia Timms from the Heartstone Sanctuary in Co. Sligo said: “It’s not just about cutting down hedges and trees. It’s about animals and birds being killed, poaching and lamping.

“There are not enough rangers firstly, just like the gardaí, they don’t have enough resources to deal with this. There is a whole network of wildlife hospitals, rescue sanctuaries and rehabilitation centres, but they have no powers.

“The gardaí don’t have the capacity to deal with wildlife crime, so do you go after someone who is involved in domestic violence or drug-dealing, or after someone who killed a bird. Prosecution is a deterrent and we don’t have enough of it.”

In a statement, the NPWS said it remains “focused on combatting wildlife crime. The assistance of the public is sought in bringing to attention any alleged unlawful cutting, grubbing, burning or destruction, by reporting details in confidence to the Gardaí or to the local conservation rangers of the National Parks and Wildlife Service.”

In response to a parliamentary question by Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan on October 6, 2020, the Minister for Housing said 164 prosecutions had taken place over an eight-year period.

Minster Darragh O’Brien said: “In the period 2012 to date in 2020, some 164 prosecutions were taken by my department for breaches of the Wildlife Acts ranging from illegal deer and hare hunting, the unlawful cutting of hedges and vegetation and the poisoning of bird species.

“As well as more senior regionally based officers of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) of my department, there are 72 NPWS conservation ranger posts stationed around the country who deal with enforcement matters under the Wildlife Acts. Frontline conservation rangers are deployed through a regional structure and assignments are determined in light of departmental business needs and priorities.

“The department is currently working with the Public Appointments Service (PAS), with a view to establishing a new recruitment panel for conservation rangers.”