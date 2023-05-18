Public urged to report sightings of invasive pacific pink salmon in Irish waters

The public has been asked to report sightings of the Pacific pink salmon spotted in Irish waters over the coming months, which poses a “competitive threat” to native species.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has called upon the public to look out for the non-native fish species, which began appearing in unprecedented numbers across a number of river systems throughout 2017, 2019, and 2021.