Public urged to report sightings of invasive pacific pink salmon in Irish waters

The public has been asked to report sightings of the Pacific pink salmon spotted in Irish waters over the coming months, which poses a “competitive threat” to native species.
Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has called upon the public to look out for the non-native fish species, which began appearing in unprecedented numbers across a number of river systems throughout 2017, 2019, and 2021.
With a two-year lifecycle, the Pacific pink salmon is expected to re-appear in Irish waters again this year, and every second or ‘odd’ year, afterward.
Senior Research Officer at the IFI, Dr Michael Millane, said: “The presence of large numbers of this non-native species potentially pose a competitive threat to the survival of our native species such as Atlantic salmon and sea trout, as well as estuarine and coastal marine fish species, and their associated ecosystems.
Dr Millane has appealed to anglers and water users to “quickly contact us regarding any sightings”. “As these fish die after spawning, some dead specimens could also be encountered along Irish rivers,” he added.
Encounters of the salmon can be reported to IFI’s 24/7 phone number, 0818 34 74 24, or via info@fisheriesireland.ie.
Those who have spotted the fish are asked to take the following precautions:
- Photograph the fish
- Retain the salmon and don’t put it back into the water (even in rivers only open for catch-and-release angling).
- Record the date and location of capture, and the length/weight of the fish.
- Tag the fish and present it to IFI staff, and a new tag will be issued to replace the tag used.
Local IFI staff will arrange collection of the fish for further examination.