Pen portraits share the grief of Stardust families 'in a powerful way'

The extreme sadness and grief felt by families of victims have been shared with and brought home to the people of Ireland in a powerful way, the Stardust inquests have heard.

“I speak for all of us when I sincerely thank the families for allowing us to participate in their most private and treasured memories,” coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said at the close of the pen portraits on Thursday.

Darragh Mackin, solicitor for most of the families, said they wanted to express their “sincere gratitude” for “giving them a voice and giving the victims their identity back” through this process.

To open these fresh inquests, families of each of the victims have been given the opportunity to deliver pen portraits describing what their loved one was like, their hopes and dreams, and how their death at such a young age affected their family.

John Stout was 18 when he lost his life.

The 15th and last day of these pen portraits at Dublin District Coroner’s Court in the Pillar Room of the Rotunda Hospital heard more emotive accounts from the families and friends of Brendan O’Meara (23), John Stout (18), Margaret Thornton (19), and Murty Kavanagh (27).

Speaking on behalf of her father Jimmy O’Meara, Suzann spoke of his “survivor’s guilt” at having not been there with his brother Brendan that night in the Stardust.

You blame yourself. We would have escaped together if I’d been there.

You’d have to experience that to know how it makes you feel. It stayed with me for years and years and I still have that burden to this day.”

His mam would still set the table for him even after he’d died before the “terrible reality” would hit her again.

The image of Brendan lying in the hospital was “tattooed” on Jimmy’s brain.

Speaking on behalf of her father, Suzann finished: “I have been dreading the start of these inquests because we have been hurt and disappointed repeatedly. It’s painful to do this. You think to yourself, ‘what’s the point in putting yourself through it? Are we going to be let down yet again?’. We need answers.”

Speaking for John Stout, Alison Forrester described a sensitive and gentle young man who disliked conflict. He liked snooker and loved Elvis.

He went to the Stardust that night with his girlfriend Helena Mangan, who also died in the fire. John’s brother Larry got out and he, too, bore survivor’s guilt.

“The family was broken-hearted,” Alison said. “A sense of peace had been lost, leaving the family permanently unsettled.”

Margaret Thornton was 19 when she died in the disaster.

Patricia Greene took to the podium then for her sister Margaret Thornton, as did Margaret’s good friend Valerie Boyd.

Patricia painted a vivid picture of an avid cinema goer, the youngest of the family where there’d be “many arguments and many laughs”.

“To say I miss her would be an understatement,” she said. “I think a part of all of us died that day but — for our mother — I think the best part of her died with her youngest daughter, Margaret.”

Ms Boyd described a lifelong friendship and said: “I still visit her grave every now and then for a little chat. I will always miss her, and I will never forget her.”

Murty Kavanagh’s sister Terry Jones described him as a kind and generous person who was his father’s carer, as well as a big Bob Dylan and Neil Young fan.

He was one of the five who remained unidentified until several decades later and Terry recalled how their father — a “broken man” after the fire — would always say “I would love to know where my son is buried”.

The inquests continue next Tuesday.