'Not much, if anything' has changed on sexual violence policy for 21 years

“Not much, if anything” has changed since the last research on sexual violence in 2002, the Dáil has heard.

During statements on a “stark" but "unsurprising” survey from the CSO, which found that 18% of adult women and 3% of adult men have been raped, Justice Minister Simon Harris said figures until now did not reflect the true extent of the problem.

Mr Harris said both sexual violence and domestic violence prevalence surveys will be repeated alternately every five years.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said efforts at reducing sexual violence 21 years since the Sexual Abuse and Violence in Ireland (Savi) study in 2002 report “have not been effective”.

The Savi report found that 42% of women and 28% of men surveyed had been impacted by sexual violence, while the recent CSO report found that 52% of women and 28% of men have experienced sexual violence at some point in their lives.

“In the 21 years since then, 181 women have died violently in Ireland and this recent survey from the CSO shows that very little has improved in terms of sexual violence prevalence since Savi,” Ms Connolly said.

Lack of ongoing research 'shocking'

She added it was “shocking” that it had taken 21 years to commission further research on the issue.

Ms Connolly quoted one of the original authors of the Savi report Professor Hannah McGee who previously recommended ongoing research in 2002.

“Of course, it never happened,” she said before adding that Dr McGee labelled the CSO findings as “shocking”.

“Not much, if anything has changed for the better in 21 years, sexual violence is an iceberg — huge and hidden — and we need a serious national dialogue to figure out how to change it,” Prof McGee said.

Social Democrats leader Holly Cairns said sexual violence is condemned and action is called for every International Women’s Day yet “we keep having these discussions”.

“We cannot keep having the same discussion when women are dying, when so many children are being abused, when one in five women are raped, in most cases by men they know,” she said.