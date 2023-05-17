Private hospitals offer to help HSE with wave of appointment cancellations 

Private hospitals have offered beds to the HSE to help reduce the soaring number of appointment cancellations.

So far this year, over 85,000 operations or procedures have been cancelled in public hospitals, with emergency department overcrowding blamed for much of the disruption.

During January and March of this year, the South/SouthWest Hospital Group, covering Cork, Kerry, Limerick, South Tipperary and Waterford, cancelled 5,039 operations and procedures.

Over that same period, the UL Hospital Group, which covers Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary, cancelled 4,383 operations and procedures.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane, who received the figures from the HSE following a parliamentary query, said patients are suffering due to a lack of investment.

“More than 85,000 hospital appointments have been cancelled so far this year, including more than 24,000 in April,” he said.

“Waiting times are rising across the board. All of this dysfunction is leading to more emergency presentations which are leading to more cancellations. It is a vicious cycle which has not been broken.”

The data also shows 213 chemotherapy day-case treatments for cancer were cancelled nationally, all but one of these were in Children’s Health Ireland hospitals.

The HSE previously signed national deals with the Private Hospital Association (PHA) during the pandemic, ensuring non-covid patients could continue treatment. However, only local arrangements continue between hospital groups and nearby private hospitals.

'Regrettable'

Jim Daly, chief executive of the Private Hospital Association, called for a joint approach between public and private.

“After having seen some hopeful signs of progress in this area of late, it is regrettable to once again see public hospital waiting numbers moving upward again in April, and at a time when we traditionally should be making substantive in-roads against these lists,” he said.

“The high number of cancelled procedures for each month this year highlights how underlying structural challenges such as insufficient bed capacity now have a continuously negative impact on full hospital service provision across the public system.”

He said 20 private hospitals across the island of Ireland could offer operating theatres, beds, diagnostic testing, consultations and clinical staff.

In letters released with the cancellation figures from HSE Acute Operations, Trish King wrote: “Patients cancelled by the hospital will not have their waiting list date reset.”

She said a protocol issued by the National Treatment Purchase Fund means hospitals must reschedule patients "within six weeks of cancellation”.

Meanwhile, Clare TD Micheal McNamara said the Government has accepted his calls for medical assessment and local injury units in Ennis, Nenagh and St John’s hospitals to run 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Government confirmed to the Dáil yesterday that it had accepted the private members' motion and looked forward to implementing the proposals, he said.

He said this “would help to alleviate pressure on Emergency Departments”.