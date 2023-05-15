Young people being turned away from mental health services for not meeting criteria

A higher proportion of young people referred to mental health services were turned away this year for not meeting the criteria compared to last year, new HSE figures show.

Young people with mental health challenges and living with a disability are falling between services, advocates warned.

Last year, the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (Camhs) received 21,762 referrals and accepted 13,086 for treatment. This indicates 8,676, or 39%, were not accepted.

This year, up to April 21, a total of 2,420 referrals were received by Camhs teams, with 1,378 accepted. This indicates 1,042, or 43%, were turned away.

Children can be referred by a GP, senior social worker or senior psychologist. HSE national mental health services manager Tony McCuster said Camhs was “not suitable for children or adolescents where their difficulties are related to learning problems, social problems, behavioural problems or mild to moderate mental health problems”.

The figures were released to Cork East Labour TD Seán Sherlock, who has been contacted by constituents frustrated their children cannot access Camhs.

“There is a real issue now where children or young adults are presenting with mental health issues and are not receiving referrals to Camhs because Camhs are interpreting their behaviours are consistent with ASD [autism spectrum disorder],” he said.

If a disability network team or a GP is referring someone to Camhs, that should be sufficient. If the flag goes up in a GP practice or at the community level, that should be sufficient for a referral.”

He added: “It seems to me there is a deliberate strategy now to block children, who might be clients of or have a relationship with a Children’s Network Disability Team, from being referred to Camhs. That is something as a policy issue that the minister for health needs to look at.”

Falling through gaps

Mental Health Reform chief executive Fiona Coyle said they were aware of young people who fall through “gaps in services” between mental health and disabilities.

“While the development of mental health intellectual disability teams is a welcome development for supporting people with intellectual disability and mental health, these are not yet nationally available and many teams are not fully staffed,” she warned.

“We have also received concerns regarding people with autism not being able to access appropriate mental healthcare.”

AsIAm chief executive Adam Harris has warned of “unique systemic discrimination” in this area for young people with autism.

The HSE manager said: “Camhs do not accept the following children or adolescents where there is no evidence of a moderate to severe mental health disorder present”, followed by a list including young people with autism.

"Young people with a moderate to severe intellectual disability and moderate to severe mental disorder are seen by Camhs mental health intellectual disability teams.

“Young people with high-risk presentations are seen as soon as possible — this is often within 24 to 48 hours,” he said.