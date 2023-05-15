Clare driver caught speeding while on drugs twice in three weeks

Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 10:05
David Kent

A Clare motorist has been arrested twice in the space of three weeks for driving under the influence of drugs and speeding.

Garda officers attached to roads policing unit clocked the driver going at 105km/h in Ennistymon over the weekend.

The speed limit in the area is 50k/ph.

They subsequently tested positive for cannabis and were arrested.

However, as a post on a Garda social media page said, it was not the first time they had met the driver in question.

If you drive over the speed limit, you will get three penalty points and a fixed charge fine of €160. 

If you do not pay the fine within 28 days, it increases to €240 and could rise up to €1,000

The maximum penalty for drink/drug driving is a €5,000 fine and/or imprisonment for up to six months. 

All drink driving offences result in disqualification from driving for at least three months.

