McSweeney teaches Murphy and Shaw a lesson in battle of the Baftas

The acting chops of two of Cork City's best-known schools were laid bare at the annual British Academy Film Awards, as, out of three nominees from Cork in a single year, there was triumph for one former Scoil Mhuire pupil.

Siobhán McSweeney won the first Bafta TV award for best female performance in a comedy programme for her role as Sister Michael, the eye-rolling principal of the show's Our Lady Immaculate College, in Channel 4 programme Derry Girls.

Fellow Scoil Mhuire thespian Fiona Shaw and Presentation Boys College ex-pupil Cillian Murphy were also nominated for their roles in Disney+ series Andor and historical gangster show Peaky Blinders respectively.

The Graham Norton Show was also among those nominated.

Ms McSweeney used her acceptance speech to poke fun at political leadership in the North.

She said: "To the people in Derry, thank you taking me into your hearts and your living rooms.

"I am daily impressed with how you encompass the spirit of compromise and resilience despite the indignities, ignorance, and stupidity of your so-called leaders (in) Dublin, Stormont, and Westminster.

"In the words of my beloved Sister Michael, 'it's time they started to wise up'."

The comedy about a group of teenagers growing up in Derry in the 1990s was a sleeper hit that built a large and committed following across its three series.

Set during the Troubles, the show was praised for offering a new perspective on the period of the IRA and loyalist ceasefires through the eyes of a group of young girls.

Ms McSweeney said: "As my mother laid dying in Cork, one of the very last things she said to me was, would I not consider retraining as a teacher. If she could see me now getting a Bafta for playing a teacher. Joke's on you."

She also thanked the people of Cork "who supported me despite the fact I'm not Cillian Murphy", adding "it must be very difficult for you".

Other poignant speeches came from best supporting actress Anne-Marie Duff for the comedy Bad Sisters, who said that TV is a "political arena".

The 52-year-old daughter of Irish parents said: "If someone... is in their life who is bullying them, who is telling them that who they are is wrong, that what they are isn't enough, I am telling you now you are everything."