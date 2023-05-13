Bernard Phelan returns home after seven-month stint in Iranian prison

Bernard Phelan, the Irish man who was detained in an Iranian prison since last year, has returned home to Ireland.

The 64-year-old from Clonmel was arrested in Iran seven months ago over allegations of national security-related crimes – which he denies.

Mr Phelan was met off the plane by his family yesterday.

A statement posted online today by Mr Phelan's family said: "Bernard is home! He arrived yesterday with Benjamin, was met off the plane by his family Roland & Caroline & spoke to his Dad.

"Today, he starts the journey of recovery.

"Thank you to everyone involved in making yesterday happen. Such joy to be able to hug him once again!"

Bernard is home! He arrived yesterday with Benjamin, was met off the plane by his family Roland & Caroline & spoke to his Dad.

Today, he starts the journey of recovery.

Thank you to everyone involved in making yesterday happen. Such joy to be able to hug him once again! (1/3) pic.twitter.com/N2rQJ0WZtQ — Release Bernard Phelan (@ReleaseBernard) May 13, 2023

Yesterday, Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin confirmed Mr Phelan’s release.

It followed an earlier tweet by the Iranian Embassy in Dublin that confirmed Mr Phelan - a dual Irish-French citizen - had been freed.

Mr Martin’s statement said: “The last seven months have been a very difficult ordeal for Bernard and for his family and I am pleased and relieved that this is now at an end.

“I also welcome the release of Benjamin Briére, a French national who was imprisoned with Bernard in Mashhad prison."

He thanked all of those who have worked tirelessly for Mr Phelan's release including the French government and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna as well as the Consular team in Dublin, the diplomats in Tehran, and the Ambassador in Turkey accredited to Iran.

“I spoke to the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, yesterday and I acknowledge the assistance of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in relation to Mr Phelan’s release," Mr Martin added.

“I have continually stressed the urgency of Mr Phelan’s release on humanitarian grounds. This case has been a key priority for me throughout my time as Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

“I look forward to Bernard’s imminent arrival back home”.

Mr Phelan's sister Caroline also issued a statement yesterday saying: "We received confirmation of Bernard's release today and cannot express how relieved we are.

So many people have been involved in making this moment happen and we want to thank everybody. Bernard has been held captive for over 200 days, so at this time we gratefully ask that he is given the time and space needed to recover.”

President Michael D Higgins issued another statement on Friday afternoon, saying: "May I thank all of those, on all sides, who have worked to secure this positive outcome for Bernard Phelan and his family.

"Mr Phelan’s release will come as a particular relief to Bernard’s father, Vincent, with whom I have been in correspondence, and to all of his family and friends who have worked with such dignity to secure his return home.

"As President of Ireland, I strongly welcome his release by the Iranian authorities, after what I know has been a very distressing time.”

Mr Phelan who suffers with a heart condition, was arrested on October 3, while travelling in Mashhad in the northeast of Iran.

The Paris-based travel consultant was a regular visitor to the country and worked closely with an Iranian tour operation called Adventure Iran, according to his family.

He has been living in France for 30 years.

At the time of his arrest, there were riots around Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman, Masha Amini, who died after she was arrested for allegedly not wearing the hijab – in accordance with government standards.

Riots erupted across the country and Mr Phelan was accused by police of taking photos of a burnt mosque and two photos of police.

He was also accused of sending photos to the The Guardian newspaper and taking two small pieces of 900-year-old pottery from a village he had visited.

His health deteriorated in prison - he went on hunger strike and had a brief spell in hospital.

His family has been highlighting his plight and urging the Government to intervene.