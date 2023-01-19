Family of Irishman on hunger strike in Iranian jail 'fear for his life'

The sister of an Irishman on hunger strike in prison in Iran has called on Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin to “escalate, escalate, escalate” negotiations for the release of Bernard Phelan.

Caroline Massé Phelan said her brother’s health was “extremely at risk” and his family feared for his life given his pre-existing conditions.

The family had managed to get a message through to him in prison via the French and Irish consulates. Bernard Phelan has dual French and Irish nationality and was travelling in Iran as a tourism consultant on his French passport.

The message from Mr Phelan's family urged him to end his hunger strike and to resume eating and drinking. The protest was not worth it if it meant he would lose his life, Ms Massé Phelan said,

She told RTÉ her brother had not been judged, there had not been any judicial process. He was 64, in ill health and “he has no beef with Iran. He was promoting it as a tourist destination.

“He is an innocent pawn in a bigger political game.”

Ms Massé Phelan said she had complete faith in the consular teams that could negotiate his release. It was now a humanitarian issue and he should be released, she said.

Mr Phelan is reportedly being held in Vakilabad prison in Mashad, northeastern Iran.

According to his sister, he was arrested in October on accusations of spreading anti-regime propaganda but has not been put on trial.

When arrested, he was travelling through Mashhad during the ongoing protests in Iran.