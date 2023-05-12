Breaking: Bernard Phelan freed from Iranian prison

Breaking: Bernard Phelan freed from Iranian prison

Bernard Phelan. Picture: Caroline Massé Phelan.

Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 10:32

Bernard Phelan who has been detained in a prison in Iran for over six months has been released.

The Iranian Embassy in Dublin has said that Mr Phelan has been pardoned and freed.

Mr Phelan was arrested last October while travelling in Iran as a tourism consultant.

The 64-year-old, with dual French and Irish nationality, is originally from Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

In a tweet, the Embassy of Iran in Dublin said: "Constructive diplomatic engagement between Iran and Ireland has resulted in pardoning and releasing of the Irish citizen, Bernard Phelan, on consular and humanitarian grounds."

Mr Phelan has a number of health issues including a heart condition and a chronic bone issue.

He was initially sentenced to three and a half years in prison in relation to “providing information to an enemy country”.

Following a later court hearing, his sentence was extended to six and a half years, with no explanation as to why his sentence was increased.

His family claimed that he had been charged with “providing information to an enemy country”, which Mr Phelan denies.

In March, Mr Phelan’s sister Caroline Masse Phelan recently revealed her brother is "going blind" following an operation he had last summer which he received inadequate treatment for.

She also said her brother had begun to suffer from depression due to the length of time he had spent in jail, unable to see a way out.

This arose following Mr Phelan’s attempt to go on hunger strike in January in protest of his prolonged detention.

More to follow.

More in this section

Public sector workers want upcoming pay deal to match inflation Public sector workers want upcoming pay deal to match inflation
HSE CEO Bernard Gloster HSE ‘concerned’ about thousands waiting for home care service
Gluten Free Concept Against Wheat Coeliac Society: 500,000 people in Ireland undiagnosed with gluten intolerance
<p>Former Ombudsman for the Defence Forces Paulyn Marrinan-Quinn.</p>

Former Defence Forces Ombudsman says she struggles to sleep over sex abuse in military

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd