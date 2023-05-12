Breaking: Bernard Phelan freed from Iranian prison

Bernard Phelan who has been detained in a prison in Iran for over six months has been released.

The Iranian Embassy in Dublin has said that Mr Phelan has been pardoned and freed.

Mr Phelan was arrested last October while travelling in Iran as a tourism consultant.

The 64-year-old, with dual French and Irish nationality, is originally from Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

In a tweet, the Embassy of Iran in Dublin said: "Constructive diplomatic engagement between Iran and Ireland has resulted in pardoning and releasing of the Irish citizen, Bernard Phelan, on consular and humanitarian grounds."

Mr Phelan has a number of health issues including a heart condition and a chronic bone issue.

He was initially sentenced to three and a half years in prison in relation to “providing information to an enemy country”.

Following a later court hearing, his sentence was extended to six and a half years, with no explanation as to why his sentence was increased.

His family claimed that he had been charged with “providing information to an enemy country”, which Mr Phelan denies.

In March, Mr Phelan’s sister Caroline Masse Phelan recently revealed her brother is "going blind" following an operation he had last summer which he received inadequate treatment for.

She also said her brother had begun to suffer from depression due to the length of time he had spent in jail, unable to see a way out.

This arose following Mr Phelan’s attempt to go on hunger strike in January in protest of his prolonged detention.

More to follow.