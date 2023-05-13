Motorcyclist, 50s, killed in single-vehicle collision

Sat, 13 May, 2023 - 07:57
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been killed following a collision in Co Leitrim on Friday.

The incident occurred shortly after 8.40am on the R208 Drumcong to Ballinamore Road at Aghacashlaun.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene which involved a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his late 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to carry out a technical examination of the scene. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

Road users with camera footage of the R208 in the Drumcong area between 8pm on Thursday, May 11 to 8.40am on Friday, May 12 are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

