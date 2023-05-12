Weekend to bring warm sun — but keep the umbrella close by

Following a week of very mixed weather, the weekend appears set to bring more of the same.

Unsettled conditions over the last number of days have brought bright, sunny spells as well as thunderstorms, hail showers, and chilly winds.

The showers which set in on Friday evening will have died out overnight with Saturday to bring the best of the weekend's weather. Some lingering mist and fog in the morning will burn off giving way to a largely dry day.

People will be able to enjoy long spells of sunshine and temperatures of up to 21C for most of the day before some showers bubble up in the afternoon. Rain and drizzle will arrive in the west at around midnight and will spread east to most areas overnight.

It will be a dull and damp start to Sunday with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, this will gradually clear bringing some sunshine - although there will be some lingering light showers.

Temperatures will dip noticeably on Sunday with the mercury reaching highs of just 14C. Hay Fever sufferers will see pollen levels fall from moderate to low on Sunday.

The summer weather will continue to elude us next week as temperatures will remain around the mid-teens. Monday and Tuesday will continue the unsettled pattern of recent days with a mix of dry, sunny spells and showers.

Wednesday looks set to be the only dry day and might even offer a break from the string of dull, cloudy days with bright and sunny stretches during the day. The early days of next week will be that much cooler with temperatures of between 11 and 15C.

Things will take a turn on Thursday though as there will be a greater chance of showers and conditions will turn milder.

A largely mixed month so far has followed a "mild and changeable" April which saw Cork Airport record the fewest hours of sunshine in the whole country.

Earlier this week, Met Éireann said that while Ireland will experience increased temperatures, the likelihood of the thermostat hitting 40C in the foreseeable future is low. In 2022, temperatures hit 30C for the first time in over 100 years.

Continental heatwaves

On the continent however, a number of favoured Irish holiday destinations are already preparing for record temperatures over the summer months.

In Spain, the government has announced €2.2bn worth of drought response measures, including funding for urban water reuse and further aid for struggling farmers as 27% of Spanish territory is currently in a drought “emergency” or “alert". Spain recorded its hottest and driest April ever last month. On Wednesday, the Spanish government announced plans to ban outdoor work during periods of extreme heat.

Drought has also spread across almost all of mainland Portugal and officials have requested aid from Brussels for the struggling farming sector.

Large swathes of the Iberian Peninsula have suffered from early-season heatwaves that exacerbated a long drought and caused widlfires amid growing concerns that climate change will only make the situation worse.