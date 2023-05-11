Morning Ireland remains country's most listened to radio programme 

Morning Ireland remains the country’s most listened to radio programme, with 437,000 people tuning in during the first quarter of this year, up 4,000 on the last quarter.

This is according to the latest Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) figures. They show 3.2m people tune into radio every weekday and that Irish radio audiences continue to listen to a significant amount of radio every day — tuning in, on average, for almost four hours a day during the prime 7am to 7pm time Monday to Friday.

Today with Claire Byrne has increased its audience by 6,000 to 327,000 listeners.

The Ryan Tubridy Show is up 4,000 to 335,000 listeners each weekday over January to March, compared to the period October to December last year.

Drivetime with Sarah McInerney and Cormac Ó hEadhra has also increased its share by an extra 6,000 listeners, taking its audience to a total of 214,000 each weekday evening.

RTÉ says its afternoon programming remains “the most listened to” with Liveline with Joe Duffy leading the station’s afternoon programmes with 306,000 listeners.

That show is followed by News at One, with 299,000 listeners, and 213,000 for the Louise Duffy Show.

Trailing behind them is the Ray D'Arcy Show, with its 181,000 listeners. He is also behind newcomer Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin, which increased its audience to 195,000.

Also over the weekend, Brendan O’ Connor has 327,000 listeners on Saturdays and 319,000 listeners on Sundays, and 292,000 listeners tune in to hear Miriam O’ Callaghan on Sunday mornings.

PJ Coogan's show on Cork's 96fm has gained 5,000 listeners. Picture: Karl Hussey

Saturday and Sunday Sport have seen huge gains, up to 15,000 and 13,000 respectively.

2FM's Breakfast with Doireann, Donncha, and Carl has seen its audience rise 6,000 to 135,000 listeners over the last quarter.

Behind them is Jennifer Zamparelli, with 133,000 listeners to her morning show Drive It. The 2 Johnnies continue to draw listeners across the country in the afternoons with 130,000 listeners, up 11,000 this quarter compared to the last.

In Cork, Red FM’s Neil Prendeville remains the most listened to talk show, with 74,000 listeners, ahead of his rival PJ Coogan on Cork’s 96fm, who has 69,000 listeners.

However, while Mr Prendeville is 5,000 listeners ahead of Mr Coogan, his Cork 96fm rival has seen his own listenership rise 5,000 from 64,000 in the last quarter.

Meanwhile, Today FM is celebrating a strong performance, with 466,000 people tuning in to Today FM on a daily basis, which is an increase of 11,000 on the last quarter.

Ian Dempsey continues to grow Today FM’s breakfast audience, now drawing in a listenership of 208,000, which is 5,000 up on last quarter.