Investigation launched into death of man, 30s, on Wexford building site

The man's body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford. File picture: Denis Minihane.

Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 16:13
Michelle McGlynn

A man in his 30s has died while working on a building site in Wexford.

The alarm was raised in Gorey shortly after 9am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at around 9.15am.

The scene is currently being preserved and both the Health and Safety Authority and the local coroner have been notified.

The man's body has been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

An investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing.

