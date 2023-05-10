Renewed appeal for 81-year-old man missing for a week

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for their help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 81-year-old man.
Jo Scally is missing from the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny in Dublin 5.
He has been missing from his home since the morning of Wednesday, May 3 while Gardaí have a reported sighting of Joe that afternoon walking toward Howth Summit.
Joe is described as being 5'11", of strong build, clean shaven with short grey hair and blue eyes.
When leaving his home on May 3, Joe was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark-coloured trousers - as pictured below. He also wears a hearing aid.
Any persons who may have seen Joe or have information on Joe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.